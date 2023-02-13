NIU to mark 15 years since 2008 mass shooting in DeKalb

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University will mark a somber occasion Tuesday in recognition of 15 years since a gunman killed five students and injured almost dozens more during a mass shooting Feb. 14, 2008.

The community is invited to attend the “Forward, Together Forward: Moment of Reflection” at 3 p.m. Tuesday outside Cole Hall at NIU in DeKalb.

Bells will chime five times outside Cole Hall at 3:06 p.m., one toll for each of the five NIU students who were killed after a former NIU graduate student opened fire inside a lecture hall in the building.

Catalina Garcia, 20, Daniel Parmenter, 20, Ryanne Mace, 19, Julianna Gehant, 32, and Gayle Dubowski, 20, were killed in the shooting, and more than 30 others were injured.

In the years since the shooting, which has shaped the character of NIU and the greater DeKalb community, the university has set up several Forward, Together Forward scholarships to help honor those who died.