Ellwood House Museum tour guide training begins Feb. 16 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The Ellwood House Museum will offer training for new and returning volunteers interested in leading guided tours.

Ellwood House, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, will host in-person training from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16, in the museum’s visitor center, according to a news release.

Admission to the training session is free. Registration is required to attend

The volunteer training will focus on tour content while also sharing background information on the Ellwood family and the story of barbed wire. After the training is completed, guides can visit the house in-person in order to practice the tour route and ask additional questions.

A virtual training session will also be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Tours of the Ellwood House estate begin Wednesday, March 1.

For information, email king@ellwoodhouse.org or call 815-756-4609.