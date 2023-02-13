DeKalb County seeks use of tax funds bids from senior service providers

DeKALB – DeKalb County is accepting bid request applications from area senior service providers who would like additional funding as part of its 2024 Senior Tax Levy.

The applications for bid requests are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, according to a news release.

DeKalb County voters approved a 0.025% tax levy by referendum in 1997. The county government expects to collect and distribute about $456,400 generated by the levy for local organizations that provide services to seniors. The DeKalb County Board restricted the use of the funds to the prevention of the premature institutionalization of seniors.

Fiscal 2023 funds were awarded for services provided by 10 agencies: Barb City Manor, DeKalb County Community Gardens, Elder Care Services, Family Service Agency, Fox Valley Older Adult Services, Hope Haven, Kishwaukee Family YMCA, Opportunity House, Prairie State Legal Services and Voluntary Action Center.

The application request for bids is available online at dekalbcounty.org/government/invitation-to-bid/, under the “Invitation to Bid” section.

For information, call 815-899-4960 or email dcada@dekalbcounty.org.