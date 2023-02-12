New scholarship targets DeKalb High School seniors pursuing continuing education, career advancement

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Foundation’s new DeKalb High School Alumni Scholarship Fund is accepting applications.

The fund will award scholarships to graduating DeKalb High School seniors who are pursuing continuing education and training for career advancement, according to a news release.

The scholarship, created by the DeKalb High School Class of 1973, provides an opportunity for DeKalb High School alumni to participate in supporting future generations of DeKalb students and the communities served by DeKalb School District 428.

The scholarship was established as an endowment by high school alumni to provide financial assistance to deserving students. The first awarding of the DHS Alumni Scholarship is scheduled for this spring.

The scholarship is available to students attending a vocational-technical school, trade school, two-year college, four-year college or university.

Graduating seniors interested in applying for the scholarship are encouraged to use the Community Foundation’s Universal Scholarship Application process. The applications opened Feb. 1. To apply, visit dekalbccf.org/scholarships.

To donate to the DHS Alumni Scholarship Fund, visit dekalbccf.org/donate or send a donation via mail to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email dan@dekalbccf.org.