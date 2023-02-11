Grief support group to meet Feb. 14 and 28 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host two grief support group meetings Tuesday and Feb. 28 to those experiencing grief and loss to receive support in a safe and confidential setting, according to a news release.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m. both days in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room.

The support group is free and intended for adults.

Patrons can join other people experiencing grief and loss to receive support in a safe and confidential setting. Attendees can share their grief experiences, learn more about grief, and receive insight on the grieving process from peers and the group facilitator. The group will be facilitated by ProMedica Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Marianna Galligani, M.S. No registration is required to attend.

The support group doesn’t replace other mental health services. If you need individual counseling or other mental health services, call 815-397-3691 or 211. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need immediate attention for a non-life-threatening mental health need, call 988. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.