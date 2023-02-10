February 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNIU SportsNewsletterObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar

Valentine’s Day party set for Feb. 13 at the DeKalb library

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Families and children looking to celebrate a little love this Valentine’s Day are invited to a free party Monday at the DeKalb Public Library.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host a Valentine’s Day party at 11 a.m. in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The party is free and intended for children.

Attendees can attend a classroom party to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The party will feature games, a Valentine card craft and special Valentine’s treats. Participants are encouraged to bring a Valentine box or bag for their child and about 30 Valentine cards, either blank or labeled “to a friend.”

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.