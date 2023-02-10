Valentine’s Day party set for Feb. 13 at the DeKalb library

DeKALB – Families and children looking to celebrate a little love this Valentine’s Day are invited to a free party Monday at the DeKalb Public Library.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host a Valentine’s Day party at 11 a.m. in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The party is free and intended for children.

Attendees can attend a classroom party to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The party will feature games, a Valentine card craft and special Valentine’s treats. Participants are encouraged to bring a Valentine box or bag for their child and about 30 Valentine cards, either blank or labeled “to a friend.”

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.