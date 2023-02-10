NIU School of Theatre presents ‘Life is a Dream’

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance will present its production of the Pedro Calderòn de la Barca play “Life is a Dream.”

A debut performance is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The last of the two pre-show discussions will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the NIU Stevens Building, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The second discussion features Kerry Wilks, dean of the NIU Graduate School, Kathleen Costales, associate professor of Spanish at the University of Dayton, and Alejandra Juno Rodrguez Villar, associate professor of Spanish at Hanover College.

“Life is a Dream” features staged fights, cast member interaction and entertainment from live music. The production also features beautiful, heightened language, spoken primarily in English and featuring bits of Spanish, Polish and Russian.

A question and answer period will be held following the performance with Wilks, Burningham, Costales, Rodriguez, the show’s director, cast and designers.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and Friday, Feb. 17, in the NIU Stevens Building’s Sally Stevens Players Theatre. There also is matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tickets for “Life is a Dream” are $7 for adults and seniors and free for NIU students. To buy tickets, visit niu.edu/theatre.

For information, visit niu.edu/theatre.