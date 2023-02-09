Northern Illinois University radio station announces Valentine’s campaign

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s WNIJ radio will give listeners a chance to donate to their favorite small businesses and nonprofits during its “Spread the Love” event Thursday.

The “Spread The Love” event will take place on 89.5 WNIJ and 90.5 Classical WNIU Thursday, Feb. 9, according to a news release.

WNIJ listeners can tell the station which local businesses matter to them during the event. The announcers will thank donors on air and mention the businesses. Every business is also being recognized with special on-air shout-outs Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Every business named by WNIJ listeners will also be entered into a drawing to be a featured sponsor. The three winners who are drawn will each spend a week as the featured sponsor.

The one-week featured sponsor package includes:

Four daily messages on WNIJ

Four daily messages on WNIU

A linkable ad on the Northern Public Radio website

Acknowledgement in the station’s e-newsletter

WNIJ’s “Spread the Love” campaign began in 2021 to help local small business community that were struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

WNIJ 89.5 FM is one of two noncommercial public broadcasting radio stations managed by Northern Public Radio, the broadcast arm of Northern Illinois University, and provides independent, local, national and international news.