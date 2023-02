GENOA – The Genoa America Legion Riders Post 337 will host a Sweet Heart Meat Raffle Feb. 11.

The raffle will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the raffle is free and open to the public.

A luncheon is being provided to the raffles participants from noon to 2 p.m.

For information, call 815-758-5788.