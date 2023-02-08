Comedian Ronnie Ray to perform Feb. 10 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Stand-up comedian and actor Ronnie Ray will perform at a comedy mic after show Friday in DeKalb.

The performance will be held at 8 p.m. at Byers Brewing Company, 230 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Ray is a professional stand-up comedian, writer, theatrically trained actor, improviser, podcast host and vice president and founder of UDC Entertainment. He trained at Second City Chicago, ETA Creative Arts Foundation and Act One Studios in Chicago. Ray has toured the country as a stand-up comedian, headliner and feature for more than 12 years.

He also starred in the TV series “Canoga Park” and appeared in the shows “Victorious,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Chicago Fire.” Ray appeared in the movies “Save the Last Dance” with Kerry Washington and Julia Stiles, “Redrum” with Kenny Young and Jill Marie Jones and “C’mon Man” with Tony Rock and Rodney Perry. Ray started a podcast called “Q and A with Ronnie Ray” in April 2016.