Carnival glass lore program set for Feb. 12 at Glidden Homestead in DeKalb.

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s next Soup-er Sunday program will feature a presentation on the history of carnival glass by collector Kenda Jeske.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will host the program at noon Sunday, Feb. 12, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for nonmembers.

Jeske will show how carnival glass pioneers could have come up with their shapes and patterns. She will also share slides from the World’s Fair in St. Louis and have examples of carnival glass. Jeske, along with her husband Bill, have been presenting on carnival glass throughout the country for over a decade. They also contribute to the glass’s online pricing and educational website.

Carnival glass, referred to as “poor man’s Tiffany” by collectors, is revered for its unique colors and style. The glass brings color and light to homes when the sun shines through the materials iridescent sheen, and was sometimes used by households to create additional light when electricity still was new. Carnival glass was initially mass-produced at the beginning of the 20th century and reached the height of its popularity in the 1920s.

Proceeds from the program will support the homestead. Soup is being served during the program.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a nonprofit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead is open from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org or visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Facebook page.