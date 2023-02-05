‘A Show of Hands’ art exhibit runs through Feb. 17 at NIU

DeKALB – The Northern Illinois University Art Museum will host a public reception for its art exhibit, “A Show of Hands: Recent Work by Ben Stone.”

The reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the NIU Art Museum, according to a news release.

“A Show of Hands: Recent Work by Ben Stone” features the recent work of NIU School of Art and Design sculptor and coordinator of 2D and 3D foundations Ben Stone. The artwork in the exhibit includes low relief hand variations of past and current nail salon signage, pictogram signage of hands being washed, as well as an homage to Stone’s hometown of Chicago. The exhibit is being showcased in the North Gallery of the NIU Art Museum.

The artwork reflects several concurrent themes through its iconography and aesthetics from the late 1970s and early 1980s. One of the themes includes the good and bad times Stone experienced during his adolescence while discovering his personal identity.

The exhibit will run through Friday, Feb. 17.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/artmuseumevents.