Genoa library to host program on Phyllis Diller Feb. 8

GENOA – The Genoa Public Library will host a program about America’s first female stand-up comic, Phyllis Diller.

The library, 240 W. Main St., will hold the program at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Event Room, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free.

Patrons can watch first-person interpreter and costumed historian Ellie Carlson bring Phyllis Diller to life. Carlson also will give participants a glimpse of Diller backstage while simultaneously delighting them with her onstage antics.

Diller helped pave the way for female comedians including Joan Rivers, Lily Tomlin, Roseanne Barr, Paula Poundstone, Tig Notaro and more. She also performed nonstop as a stand-up comedian, actress, voiceover actress, talk show guest and game show panelist from 1955 to 2002.

For information, call 815-784-2627.