Special use permit sought for two proposed 5-megawatt solar gardens in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – Ben Sych of New Leaf Energy is seeking DeKalb County Board approval to build two, 5-megawatt solar gardens in Clinton Township.
One garden would be located on a 77.5-acre property at the northwest corner of Crego and Bastian roads, and the other would be on an almost 101-acre property near the southwest corner of Preserve and Kane roads in Clinton Township. Each project would take up 35 acres of space on their respective property.
Sych told the 21 people gathered at a county public hearing this week that solar projects are inherently temporary and his proposal would fit within county code.
“It has a definite lifespan,” Sych said. “In this instance it’s a minimum of 20 years up to 40 years, so it is in a way preserving that farm land that it’s sitting on top of.”
Sych argued that the solar panels allows the ground to rest and replenish depleted nutrients.
“While it might basically pause any opportunity to grow corn or beans on that area that is leased, it’s still compatible with agricultural use,” Sych said.
While the land rests, natural vegetation will be able to grow on the property, Sych said.
Jerrold Hipple, a Clinton Township trustee, lives a quarter mile away from one of the proposed projects. He said when he moved to the area he was told there would be “no helter-skelter” about adding subdivisions or solar projects to the area.
“I question this development and I also have quite a bit of experience with native prairie grass, and it’s extremely hard to grow,” Hipple said. “It’ll probably take you 20 years to get any prairie grass to grow.”
John Lamesh, the owner of a farm just south of one of the prosed solar projects, said he came to the public hearing to protect the agricultural land in Clinton.
“We don’t need another problem in the neighborhood,” Lamesh said.
Each solar garden would be set back 100 feet from property lines or further when required based changes to DeKalb County’s solar ordinance approved last fall.
Sych said each project will have LED lights that will cast downwards, however. The lights will be motion activated and are not expected to be seen from other properties.
Each property will be lined with a fence that won’t exceed 8 feet under the proposal.
Once those fences are up, Hipple said he seriously doubts the property will ever be used for crop production again.
Because the panels are coated in an antiglare substance, Sych said the panels would not create a glare. The panels also will not generate any type of heat, Sych said.
Sych said he can only speculate, but said it’s reasonable to assume construction would start in about two years if the project is approved.
Mike Cote, one of the concerned residents who attended the meeting, said the Waterman Community Fire District wouldn’t be able to stop a blaze in the solar garden.
“That thing will burn to the ground before Waterman puts it out,” Cote said.
The DeKalb County Planning and Zoning Committee is expected to vote on the proposed solar plan Feb. 22.