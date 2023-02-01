Open game time set for Saturday at DeKalb library

DeKALB – People of all ages are welcome to attend a family-friendly game day in DeKalb Saturday.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host an open game time event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The game time is open to people of all ages.

Patrons will be able to play various card games, board games, and chess at the library with their friends and other attendees. Participants are encouraged to bring one of their games to play with during the event. The games and chess sets will be provided by the library. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email irise@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.