In wake of California shootings, DeKalb-area Lunar New Year celebrations continue with added precautions

DeKALB – The organizers behind DeKalb-area Lunar New Year celebrations have taken different precautions in the wake of high-profile national tragedies targeting Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

On Jan. 21, a gunman took to a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, to open fire on a crowd celebrating Lunar New Year, killing 11 and injuring 10 others. A short time later, the gunman turned up at another dance studio in Alhambra, California only to be disarmed of his weapon, The Associated Press reported.

Elsewhere in Half Moon Bay, California, seven people – some of whom were Asian, Hispanic and migrant workers – were killed in mass shootings in the city, The Associated Press reported. The suspected gunman was taken into custody authorities allege for killing four and wounding five on a mushroom farm, and killing another three at a nearby trucking facility.

Days after the shooting, Northern Illinois University’s Asian American Resource Center issued a statement on social media, declaring solidarity and grieving the loss of those killed. The center’s statement said it had made available members of the university’s counseling team for Huskies to help process what happened.

Another social media post published the next day, Jan. 24, announced a planned Lunar New Year celebration had been postponed at the center out of respect for those killed and to honor the lives of communities who’d been impacted.

“We are mindful of the diversity of NIU’s Asian, Asian American and Latino community and that everyone responds to tragedies differently,” NIU staff wrote. “We are all coming together at the Asian American Resource Center (AARC) to provide healing activities and supportive space throughout the week to promote strength, comfort, and support to our community of Huskies at NIU and the DeKalb/Sycamore area who may have been impacted by this.”

Center staff did not respond to additional request for comment.

On Monday, the DeKalb Public Library hosted a Lunar New Year celebration as part of its Homeschool Happenings program.

Programming is held twice a month to help engage community youth who may be homeschooled, and there is typically a theme tied to the events.

Colleen Rittmeyer, who runs the Homeschool Happenings program for DeKalb Public Library, said the idea of postponing the Lunar New Year celebration wasn’t given much consideration in the wake of the tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, California.

“We’re pretty self-contained up here,” Rittmeyer said. “We weren’t really super concerned about anybody targeting a library program necessarily.”

The postponed Lunar New Year event was held Tuesday instead at the NIU Asian American Resource Center.

“Lunar New Year is celebrated widely in the Asian community and signifies the first day of the Lunar calendar,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “For billions of people around the world, Lunar New Year is the most important holiday of the year and a time of year to reunite with family. Lunar New Year is celebrated with various foods and traditions that symbolize prosperity, abundance, and togetherness.”