Valentine’s Day flip book workshop set for Feb. 4 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Area creatives looking for a chance to get their Valentine’s Day craft skills in gear are welcome to attend a Valentine’s Day flip book workshop at the DeKalb Library Saturday.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the library’s 309 Creative Room, according to a news release.

The workshop is open to people of all ages.

Participants will learn about the basics of classic hand-drawn frame-by-frame animation before creating their own Valentine’s Day flipbook. Attendees can bring in a heart that they want to animate for the flipbook. The flipbook and drawing utensils are being provided by the library. Due to limited space, the program is first come, first served.

For information, email techdesk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.