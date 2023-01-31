Grammy Award winner Mavis Staples to perform Feb. 3 at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will welcome Grammy Award winner and singer Mavis Staples to the stage Friday.

The show will start at 8 p.m. in partnership with Northern Illinois University, according to a news release.

Staples is a Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a National Arts Award Lifetime Achievement recipient and a Kennedy Center honoree. She sang at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration, in the White House during the Obama administration and marched with Martin Luther King Jr.

She has collaborated with such artists as Prince, Bob Dylan, Arcade Fire and Hozier and performed at music festivals including Newport Folk, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

Staples also performed on live TV with The Band at its “The Last Waltz” concert, on “Jimmy Fallon,” “Stephen Colbert,” “Ellen,” “Austin City Limits,” “Jools Holland” and the Grammy Awards.

The concert at the Egyptian will begin with the NIU Black Choir and NIU Concert Choir as they join together for the first time.

“The Egyptian Theatre is thrilled to have the support of NIU in bringing Mavis Staples to DeKalb and providing this incredible opportunity for the students,” Alex Nerad, Egyptian Theatre executive director, said in a news release.

Tickets cost $45 and can be bought at the Egyptian Theatre box office from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre is located at 135 N. Second St. For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.