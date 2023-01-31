January 30, 2023
DeKalb Township offers new Senior Utility Assistance program to help residents pay bills

With a bitter cold snap expected for Christmas this weekend, residents across northern Illinois are likely to get another unwelcome seasonal gift: A larger bill to heat their home.

Shaw Local Dec. 20, 2022 file photo – DeKalb Township will offer a new Senior Utility Assistance program to provide relief to senior citizens having trouble paying their gas, electric, water, or propane bills. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – DeKalb Township will offer a new Senior Utility Assistance program to provide relief to area elderly residents having trouble paying their gas, electric, water, or propane bills.

The program will provide various services to DeKalb Township residents ages 65 and older in response to rising utility costs, according to a news release.

Program aid is dependent on a household’s income levels. The program assistance includes information about energy-saving resources, help applying for LIHEAP and other state benefits, or financial assistance paid directly to the utility provider.

Applicants for the aid program must be DeKalb Township residents. All utility bills must be paid for in the name of the applicant or of another senior living in the household.

For information, call 815-758-8282.