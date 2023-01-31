Bernice Kirkus Scholarship available for Indian Creek High School students

SYCAMORE – Applications for scholarships through the Bernice Kirkus Scholarship Foundation are available.

The scholarships will be available for the 2023-2024 academic year, according to a news release.

The scholarships are available for Indian Creek High School graduates who are accepted for enrollment or currently enrolled full-time in a duly accredited four-year college or university and majoring in an undergraduate degree in education.

Application forms are available through the Indian Creek High School guidance counselors department. All completed application materials and supporting documents must be mailed or dropped off no later than Saturday, April 1, to Old National Bank, 230 W. State St., Sycamore.

For information, visit the Indian Creek High School guidance counselors department or write to the Bernice Kirkus Scholarship Foundation, c/o Old National Bank.