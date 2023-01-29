Free tax assistance begins Feb. 4 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – DeKalb area residents are invited to receive free tax filing assistance on Saturdays from Feb. 4 through April via an AARP program meant to service those with low to moderate incomes.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide assistance program from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays from Saturday, Feb. 4, through Saturday, April 15, according to a news release.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers will provide patrons with free tax assistance.

Attendees must bring a photo ID, all necessary tax documents, and their return forms from the previous year. No appointments will be held Saturday, April 1.

Registration is required to receive an appointment. To register, call 815-991-9418.

For information, email reference@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.