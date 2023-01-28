Family heirlooms subject of next lecture in Ellwood House series

DeKALB – February’s lecture series at the Ellwood House Museum in DeKalb will feature a presentation on family heirlooms.

“Listen to Your Heirlooms: Your Family’s Treasured Objects Have More to Say Than Meets the Eye” is the title of the next Brown Bag and Local Lore program hosted by the Ellwood House Museum.

The program will begin at noon Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Ellwood House Museum Visitor’s Center, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb, according to a news release.

The presentation will feature appraiser and antiques researcher Carolyn Law, who will discuss strategies for investigating, recording and preserving the meaning of family heirlooms using 21st century resources. She also will introduce some basic principles and techniques of material culture research in the context of family heirlooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring an heirloom for discussion.

Law is the owner of Carolyn Law Antiques LLC in Sycamore. She also is a certified personal property appraiser and antiques researcher specializing in decorative arts and sterling silver.

The “Listen to Your Heirlooms” presentation is part of Brown Bag Lunch/Local Lore, a free lecture series offered in collaboration by the Ellwood House Museum and DeKalb County History Center.

To register, visit ellwoodhouse.org/lectures and scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Brown Bag Lunch and Local Lore is funded in part by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture Fund.

For information, call 815-756-4609 or email king@ellwoodhouse.org.