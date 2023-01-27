Dimensions Dance Academy announces upcoming winter events

DeKALB – The Dimensions Dance Academy will host a performance this weekend in DeKalb and will have others in February.

The dance academy will perform the ballet “Coppelia” at 6 p.m. Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The ballet is intended for people of all ages.

“Coppelia” tells the story of a girl named Coppelia, who sits on her balcony all day reading and never speaks to anyone, until a boy named Franz falls in love with her. Franz is engaged to Swanhilda, who soon realizes Franz’s love for Coppelia. Swanhilda learns that Coppelia is actually a doll that belongs to a mad scientist, Doctor Coppelius. To try and win Franz’s love, Swanilda decides to impersonate the doll. The ballet concludes with a happy ending, but not before chaos ensues. Tickets are available for purchase at the Egyptian Theatre.

The Sweet Stroll is being held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in downtown DeKalb. Downtown DeKalb merchants and local vendors will have special sweets offerings at select downtown locations. The Dimension Dance Academy will offer Sweet Butts Cotton Candy and drop-in line dancing. No registration required to attend.

The academy will host a Salsa Dancing Night from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dimension’s Ballroom, 134 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Participants can learn salsa dancing from dance instructor Becca Steger in the Dimension’s Ballroom. Tickets are $35 per duo. El Jimador, 260 E. Lincoln Highway, will offer attendees a complimentary appetizer or dessert. The offer is for Salsa Night participants only. To make a reservation, call 815-217-0990. To buy tickets, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.

A Pop-Up Pajama Party is being held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dimension’s Ballroom. The pajama party is open to children ages 3 to 12. Children can wear their pajamas to the studio and participate in crafts, games, watch a movie and eat pizza. Children must be potty trained. The party is $20 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. The party must be paid for by cash or check the night of the event. To reserve a spot, visit dimensionsdanceacademy.com.