DCCG announces February Grow Mobile food pantry dates

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens released a list of February locations for the Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, no requirements necessary.
The DCCG is working to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. It asks that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if sick.
To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.
Grow Mobile dates in February will be:
- 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Hinckley Area Food Pantry, 182 W Woodlawn Ave., Hinckley
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Family Service Agency, 1325 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
- 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Malta Township Public Library, 203 Adams St., Malta
- 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St., Kingston
- 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 23, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
- 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich