Magician James Emeber to perform at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Community members looking for a fun event for children are invited to a magic show Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library.

The library, 309 Oak St., will host a magic show featuring magician James Ember at 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The magic show is free and intended people ages 5 and older.

Ember will perform his award-winning, interactive, comedy magic show. He has performed at school programs, weddings, corporate events, on stages and on the street.

No registration is required to attend the show.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.