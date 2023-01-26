January 26, 2023
Shaw Local
Local News | Daily Chronicle

Magician James Emeber to perform at DeKalb library

By Shaw Local News Network
DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

DeKALB – Community members looking for a fun event for children are invited to a magic show Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library.

The library, 309 Oak St., will host a magic show featuring magician James Ember at 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The magic show is free and intended people ages 5 and older.

Ember will perform his award-winning, interactive, comedy magic show. He has performed at school programs, weddings, corporate events, on stages and on the street.

No registration is required to attend the show.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.