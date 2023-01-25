Polarpalooza Winter Festival returns to DeKalb’s Hopkins Park Feb. 4

DeKALB – The DeKalb Park District will host its annual Polarpalooza Winter Festival Feb. 4, and all are invited to the free family-friendly event.

Polarpalooza will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the Polarpalooza Winter Festival is free.

The festival’s outdoor activities include ice skating, hayrides, bubble mania, a snowman scavenger hunt and a snowman head-building contest.

Festival attendees can enjoy free hot chocolate and s’mores while warming up next to a community fire. Sweet Butts Cotton Candy will be sharing free bags of their spun sugar treats at the festival. Free Spirit Siberian Rescue also is attending the festival to hold sled dog demonstrations and a dog meet-and-greet with their rescued pups.

2022 Polarpalooza Winter Festival (Photo provided by the DeKalb Park District )

There is also an open skate at the ice rink, hockey stick broomball in the parking lot and equipment demonstrations from NIU Outdoor Adventures. The DeKalb Park District will have a small variety of ice skate sizes available to rent for free. Attendees can bring their own ice skates.

Winter-themed crafts and activities, toss games with Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association and a book walk with Basics DeKalb County is being held inside the Hopkins Community Center.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-6663.