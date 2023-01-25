Lunar New Year celebration set for Jan. 30 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Community members with children looking for a local event to celebrate the Lunar New Year are invited to attend a planned celebration at the DeKalb Public Library Monday.

The celebration will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The celebration is free and intended for children.

Participants can learn about the Lunar New Year celebration through various crafts and activities. The New Year celebration will be concluded with a dragon parade. Registration is required to attend the celebration.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.