DeKalb city activates snow routes for plows, parking designations for motorists

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb has activated its snow routes procedures and parking prohibitions Wednesday morning as snowfall has exceeded two inches, with more expected on the way.

The alert was issued around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the city. That means parking will be prohibited along certain roadways throughout the city to ensure snowplows have easy access to clear streets.

All sidewalks in the city also are required to be kept free of snow after snowfall exceeds two inches.

DeKalb city plows have plowed and salted all main roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to a city social media post, and Sycamore police reported snow plows were out and about around 6:30 a.m. working to clear roads.

[ Here's where designated snow routes are in the city of DeKalb. See snow map here: ]

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for DeKalb County until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday and then move into scattered snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach about 33 degrees Wednesday, with a low of 28 Wednesday night and a high of 30 on Thursday.

Drivers should expect slippery travel conditions on the road, with snow accumulations of two to three inches expected, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest snowfall was expected to occur during Wednesday morning’s commute.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said Wednesday morning county roads seemed to be in “fair condition” so far, and no major commuter issues were reported as of 8:24 a.m.

The snow emergency will be canceled once plowing is complete.

If cars are parked along areas marked for snow routes, DeKalb police could issue tickets. Therefore, residents and drivers are strongly encouraged to remove cars from all streets to facilitate snow removal operations.

DeKalb police could issue tickets between $25 and $75 for violating the snow emergency route ordinance, and are authorized to ticket and tow vehicles, according to city code.

Cars parked in an area designated as a snow route must move their vehicle after two inches of snowfall. Parking is prohibited along snow routes when activated during winter weather, according to DeKalb city code. Snow routes will be deactivated once the plows have come through.

Information on snow routes and a snow plow map can be found on the city website cityofdekalb.com/369/Snow-Plowing.

DeKalb’s Public Works department urges residences to park your vehicle in your driveway if possible, when not in use. If a car is parked on a snow route when an emergency is declared, it needs to be moved immediately.

Seasonal parking restrictions are in effect through March 31, regardless of weather conditions, according to city code.