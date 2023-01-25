Annual Valentine’s for Seniors Card Drive accepts donations through Feb. 7

Those looking for way to spread the love this Valentine’s Day to an area older adult are invited to take part in two legislators’ Valentine’s for Seniors Card Drive through Feb. 7.

State Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, and state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, announced that they will hold their third Valentine’s for Seniors Card Drive.

Community members, churches, schools, businesses and other organizations will be able to create Valentine’s Day cards to help lift the spirits of long-term care facility residents, according to a news release.

Participants can drop off or mail the Valentine’s Day cards to their respective legislative offices in Rockford, Sycamore, and Hampshire. After the cards are collected, they will be delivered to residents of the various long-term care facilities in communities across the region.

Participants can mail their cards or drop them off at Syverson’s office 200 S. Wyman St., Suite 302, Rockford; Keicher’s office, 158 W. State St., Suite C, Sycamore; or Syverson and Keicher’s joint office, 115 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Illinois Route 72, Hampshire.

For information, call 815-987-7555 or 815-748-3494.