DeKalb Master Gardeners Pathway series set for Feb. 18 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Master Gardeners will host the next edition of their Gardener’s Pathway workshop series next month.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Feb. 18, at the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is $25. Registration is required to attend.

Participants can spend the workshop learning gardening tips from expert speakers, winning door prizes, and enjoying refreshments. The workshop will offer something new for attendees, whether they are beginning to experienced gardeners.

The Gardener Pathway workshops schedule includes:

Check-in: 8 to 8:30 a.m.

Welcome and keynote: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

First breakout session: 9:40 to 10:30 a.m.

Coffee break, door prizes, and networking: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m.

Second breakout session: 11 to 11:50 a.m.

Third breakout session: Noon to 12:50 p.m.

Registration is available through Saturday, Feb. 11. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/GardenersPathway2023 or the DeKalb County Extension office in the DeKalb Farm Bureau Building. Early registration is encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet attendees’ needs.

For information, call 815-758-8194 or visit go.illinois.edu/GardenersPathway2023.