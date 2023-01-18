Two DeKalb residents displaced after bathroom electrical fire

DeKALB – Two DeKalb residents were displaced Monday after an apartment fire that started in the bathroom, according to DeKalb fire officials.

Crews from the DeKalb Fire Department were called to an upper floor apartment in the 700 block of Regent Drive around 2:51 p.m. Monday, according to a Tuesday news release.

No signs of a fire could be seen from the outside of the building when crews arrived, the release states. Firefighters spoke with a maintenance person who reportedly heard a smoke detector, found smoke in the apartment and a bathroom door inside hot to the touch.

Crews entered the apartment and reported it was clear of inhabitants, then extinguished the fire in the bathroom. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes, though crews remained on the scene for an hour, according to the release.

Investigators determined the cause was accidental and electrical in nature, according to the release. Two residents were displaced after the bathroom fire caused the unit to deemed unihabitable. No injures to residents or firefighters were reported.

Damage is estimated at $6,000, officials said.

Minor damage also was reported in the apartment below.

DeKalb police assisted in the response efforts.