Sycamore church donates birthday bags to celebrate Christmas

SYCAMORE – The Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ celebrated the recent Christmas season by putting together birthday bags so others could celebrate their birthdays.

The church’s members collected boxed cake mixes, tubs of frosting, party paper plates and napkins, and birthday candles during the month of December, according to a news release.

A total of 36 birthday bags were put together and blessed by the church during Christmas. The church donated the birthday bags to the DeKalb County Community Gardens, who will distribute the birthday bags to families in need.

The Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ has been helping to care for their local community for the past 162 years. The church hosts worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays.

For information, email PastorLauri@MayfieldChurchUCC.org or call 815-895- 5548.