Nonprofit, public sector organizations invited to apply for Community Needs grants

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is currently accepting applications for its spring 2023 Community Needs Grants, Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants, and YEP Grants.

The grant applications are available to nonprofit and public sector organizations, according to a news release.

To learn more or apply, visit dekalbccf.org/grant-programs.

Grant application available for 2023 include:

The Community Needs Grants help support the charitable needs and efforts of local nonprofit and public sector organizations. Funding for the grant program is made possible through donations to Community Impact Funds. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

The Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants support music education for nonprofit and public sector organizations throughout DeKalb County and the greater Chicagoland area. Funding for the grant program is made possible through the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

The YEP Grants help support programs and projects that impact youth in DeKalb County. Funding for the grant program is made possible through the DeKalb County Youth Grantmakers Fund. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

For information, email grants@dekalbccf.org or call 815-748-5383.