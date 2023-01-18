NIU student hospitalized in DeKalb after on-campus fight

DeKALB – A fight between two students in a Northern Illinois University residential hall led one to a nearby hospital for treatment over the weekend, campus officials confirmed Tuesday.

At around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in Patterson Hall West, NIU police were alerted to a confrontation that occurred between two students, according to a statement from NIU officials.

The two students knew of each other, and began to argue when the disagreement became physical, officials said.

One student suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the fight, and was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to the statement. The student was treated and later released.

The incident remains under investigation by NIU police, and the university’s Office of Student Conduct reportedly will determine what disciplinary actions could occur, the statement reads.