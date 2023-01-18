Elburn Scholarship Fund accepting grant applications

ELBUR – The Elburn Scholarship Fund is currently accepting applications to awarding grants to students for college level studies.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 1, according to a news release.

Eligibility for the Elburn Scholarships are limited to Kaneland High School alumni and members of Kaneland’s current senior class attending a local community college or a state university.

Awards also are available for Kaneland High School alumni whose pursuit of a degree was interrupted or who would like to pursue a new career. For information, email esfapp@gmail.com.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, citizenship, community and school service, and commitment to higher education as a means of improving one’s potential to contribute to society.

To submit applications and supporting documents tor receive instructions for reapplication, email esfapp@gmail.com.