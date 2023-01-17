NIU STEM Cafe to explore wastewater surveillance testing for public health

DeKALB – The next Northern Illinois University STEM Cafe will explore wastewater surveillance testing for public health.

The STEM Cafe will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the STEM Cafe is free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend.

During the NIU STEM Café, attendees will learn more about Wastewater-based Epidemiology surveillance testing from experts who manage the testing programs in DeKalb and at Northern Illinois University. Food and beverages are available to buy at Fatty’s.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, officials relied on individual testing in order to track COVID-19 transmission. As the pandemic has evolved, WBE replaced individual testing, giving public health professionals a look at community infection levels. This showed whether infections are increasing or decreasing and can be an early and reliable indicator of an outbreak. The laboratory’s results are updated online three times a week at niu.edu/wastewater-surveillance/index.shtml.

The Cafe’s featured speakers include Barry Bode, Ph.D., NIU professor of biological sciences, Syed Hyder, NIU laboratory scientist, and Mike Holland, Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District engineer .

NIU STEM Cafés are part of NIU STEAM and are designed to increase public awareness of the critical role that STEM fields play in our everyday lives. To learn more or register, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafe.

For information, visit go.niu.edu/stemcafes, call 815-753-4751, or email jdymond@niu.edu.