Join DeKalb area churches Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

DeKALB – Nearly a dozen DeKalb County area churches will gather Monday to hold a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road in DeKalb, or online.

The celebration to mark MLK Day is hosted in collaboration with several area churches besides New Hope, including Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rollo United Church of Christ, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, The United Methodist Church of Sycamore, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, First Lutheran Church, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, Salem Lutheran Church, 1st United Methodist Church and The Federated Church.

The event also can be watched remotely via Facebook Live at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church @NewHopeMBC.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been a federal holiday since 1983, and marks the third Monday of the month, around King’s birthday January 15. King, a Baptist minister, activist and prominent leader of the Civil Rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s, would have been 94 this year. He was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.