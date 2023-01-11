DeKalb Knights of Columbus to host pancake breakfast fundraiser Jan. 22

DeKALB – The DeKalb Knights of Columbus will partner with St. Mary Catholic School to host a pancake breakfast fundraiser in two weeks.

The fundraiser will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Knights of Columbus, 1336 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the schools seventh and eighth grade class trip to Washington, D.C., in April.

The breakfast includes an all-you-can-eat buffet of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, orange juice and coffee.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and younger. Tickets can be bought from school families, DeKalb Knights, at the door, or online at st-mary-home-school-fundraisers.myshopify.com.

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization dedicated to promoting and conducting educational, charitable, religious, and social welfare works.

St. Mary Catholic School educates students from three-year-old preschool through eighth grade.

For information, call 815-756-7905 or visit stmaryschooldekalb.org.