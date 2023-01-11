CASA of DeKalb County advocate training begins Feb. 21

SYCAMORE – The Court Appointed Special Advocates of DeKalb County announced that it will begin its first advocate training session of the year in February.

The advocate training will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Tuesday, March 21, at the CASA office, 308 W. State St. Sycamore, according to a news release.

CASA advocates are trained community members appointed to one family at a time as the children’s advocate throughout their court process. Volunteers do not need any specific training or education to apply.

A volunteer info session is being held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, via Zoom. To register, visit casadekalb.org/volunteer-info.

CASA assists children who, due to abuse or neglect by a parent or guardian, are involved in the DeKalb County juvenile court. CASA advocates visit their case children and talk to people involved in the child’s life to gather information about the child and their family. Advocates also make recommendations to the court on behalf of the child’s best interests.

For information, visit casadekalb.org/volunteer-info or call 815-895-2052.