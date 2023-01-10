Photos: Fog settles around rural DeKalb County Tuesday

CORTLAND – Visibility along Illinois Route 38 was limited Tuesday morning, as fog settled around DeKalb County obscuring sight for some motorists along many of the more rural roads.

A foggy view could be seen along Lincoln Highway around 10 a.m. Tuesday from Cortland headed west into DeKalb.

Southern portions of the county also saw heavier fog early Tuesday.

The sun was expected to shine through much of the day, however, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs are expected to reach near 44 degrees Tuesday, with temperatures back down to about 30 overnight into Wednesday.

Later in the week could see a chance of snow showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with about a 50% forecast chance of rain and snow expected before noon Thursday.