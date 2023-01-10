No holiday-related fires in Sycamore during holiday season

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Fire Department recently announced that there were no holiday-related fires that required any bulbs to be replaced on the station wreath during the department’s Red Wreath Program.

The Sycamore Fire Department participated in the Red Wreath Program from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, through Jan. 2, according to a new release.

While the Sycamore Fire Department experienced no holiday-related fires, there were 330 requests for emergency service, with 255 of those requests for emergency medical services responses, 21 for motor vehicle accident responses and 14 for non-holiday fire-related responses.

Sycamore fire officials issued thanks to Sycamore residents for heeding holiday safety tips.

The Sycamore Fire Department places a red wreath at each of its stations to represent the number of holiday-related fires that occur during the holiday season.

For information, call 815-895-4514 or visit the Sycamore Fire Department’s Facebook page.