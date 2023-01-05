DeKalb County considers 5-year extension to fire protection service provider for county buildings

SYCAMORE – Jim Scheffers of DeKalb County Facilities Management told DeKalb County officials this week that he recommends the County Board approve a 5-year extension to its fire protection service that provides for county buildings.

Scheffers’ recommendation was heard at Tuesday’s DeKalb County Board Facilities and Technology Committee, the first committee meeting of the new year. The proposal is set to go before the County Board for further consideration Jan. 11.

DeKalb County Facilities Management received two proposals from Johnson Controls Fire Protection to extend the company’s contract with DeKalb County to conduct life safety inspections at the DeKalb County Courthouse, public safety building, administration building, legislative center and community outreach building, as well as the health department and multi-purpose room, according to county documents.

Scheffers said Johnson Controls Fire Protection was the only company to put in a bid to maintain quarterly sprinkler inspection, annual testing of all the county’s heat and smoke detectors, and an annual inspection of the fire pump at the courthouse. The jail’s fire extinguishers and the hood in the jail’s kitchen are under contract to be inspected with a separate company, according to county documents.

Annual pricing for both proposals from Johnson Controls Fire Protection starts at $23,934.31 and would increase by 7% each year. After three years, the annual cost of the inspection service would be $27,402.40. After five years, the price would increase to $31,372.98, documents show.

“With the uncertainty around what prices will be in the future, staff feels that a 7% annual increase is a favorable rate and it’ll be to the County’s benefit to enter into a longer-term contact at that rate,” Scheffers wrote in his recommendation.

County Board and committee member Scott Cambpell, a Democrat from District 7, said he would back the three-year plan. His colleague Laurie Emmer, a Republican from District 4, said she preferred the five-year option.

Board and committee member, Kathy Lampkin, a Republican from District 2, said she agreed with Emmer.

“If we go with the three year it would be the same thing, that 7%, but after that three years it could go to 10,” Scheffers said. “Whatever they want to do.”

DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory said he was OK with either option.

“I think on the staff level, whichever term you want, is totally fine with us,” Gregory said.

Uncertainty surrounding the inflation of commodity prices and general talk of a recession has caused DeKalb County facilities management and the committee members to worry that the 7% annual price increase will be the best the county can get over the next five years. Campbell said he thinks differently.

“I think a recession would actually decrease the pay rate,” Campbell said, talking about the yearly increase.

The five-year option to extend services, a motion put forth by Emmer, is expected to head to the County Board on Jan. 11 for further consideration before heading to a formal vote later in the month.