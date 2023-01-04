Sycamore selects Freedom of Information Act officers for 2023

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore City Council voted Tuesday night during its first meeting of the new year to approve a resolution authorizing City Manager Michael Hall to designate the city’s 2023 Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act officers.

“This is just a yearly resolution that we have to pass,” Hall said.

Illinois law requires government entities to designate at least one officer to handle Freedom of Information Act Requests. Governing bodies also have to select a designee to fulfill obligations made compulsory under the Open Meetings Act.

Mary Kalk and Kristian Dominguez were named city-wide FOIA officers, Mary Banasiak was named the police department FOIA officer, and Kevin Buick was named the Open Meetings Act officer.

Before the vote, Hall asked the council members if there were any questions.

“I just have one,” 4th Ward alderman David Stouffer said. “In the past, didn’t we have to approve like each person?”

Sycamore Mayor Steve Braser said he think’s that’s the case “only if there’s changes.”

Hall said the resolution covers the names of the people being designated as Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act officers.

“And the resolution names each person,” Hall said.

First Ward alderman Josh Huseman motioned for the resolution to be adopted and the legislation was subsequently passed 8-0.