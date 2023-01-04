January 03, 2023
REACT plans Stand for Democracy demonstration Jan. 6 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network

Deborah Booth, of DeKalb, with her illuminated sign stands with other attendees Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Memorial Park in DeKalb during a candlelight vigil marking one year since the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. The vigil was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters DeKalb County and REACT (Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent). (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent has scheduled its second annual Stand for Democracy event.

The event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Peace Corner, Lincoln Highway and North First Street in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Attendees will peacefully demonstrate their commitment to American democracy. Participants are encouraged to bring their own signs to the event. Attendees should dress for the weather.

REACT is a local Indivisible group that organizes rallies and other activities when needed to celebrate or improve important ideas and American institutions that need attention.

For information, visit facebook.com/REACTdekalb or email civicsreboot@gmail.com.