REACT plans Stand for Democracy demonstration Jan. 6 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent has scheduled its second annual Stand for Democracy event.

The event will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Peace Corner, Lincoln Highway and North First Street in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Attendees will peacefully demonstrate their commitment to American democracy. Participants are encouraged to bring their own signs to the event. Attendees should dress for the weather.

REACT is a local Indivisible group that organizes rallies and other activities when needed to celebrate or improve important ideas and American institutions that need attention.

For information, visit facebook.com/REACTdekalb or email civicsreboot@gmail.com.