Elder Care Services announces dollhouse raffle winner

DeKALB – Elder Care Services recently announced the winner of its Christmas Dollhouse Raffle drawing is David Walker of DeKalb, according to a news release.

All funds raised during the raffle will go towards supporting Elder Care Services programs.

Elder Care Services was contacted earlier this year by local veteran and craftsman Lee Newtson to see if the agency was interested in conducting a fundraiser with a dollhouse he wished to donate. The two-story wooden dollhouse features a wraparound front porch and an American flag.

Elder Care Services is a local nonprofit providing services and programs to DeKalb County seniors and vulnerable adults to help them remain safe, secure and supported in the community.

For information, visit ecsdekalb.org or call 815-758-6550.