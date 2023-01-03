University of Illinois Extensions hosting environmental webinars

DeKALB – The University of Illinois Extensions office will host three Everyday Environment webinar sessions beginning in January.

Admission to the webinar sessions is free. Registration is required to attend.

The Everyday Environment series is exploring natural resources topics and steps that anyone can take to help improve the environment. Recordings from the webinars will be available after the sessions online at youtube.com/UIextension.

The featured webinar sessions include:

“Maple Syrup: From History to Harvest” 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Patrons can explore the history of maple syrup, learn how to tap their trees, and discover best practices for DIY syrup. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/HowToSyrup.

“Tornado Trends” 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Participants will be able to learn more about tornadoes, twister myths and facts, and tornado trends. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/TornadoTrends.

“Tricky Pollinator Questions and Answers” 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Attendees can learn about what the latest science has to say about pollen and answer their most challenging pollinator questions. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/PollinatorQandA.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, emedvecz@illinois.edu.

For information, visit go.illinois.edu/EverydayEnvironment.