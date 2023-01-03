Glidden Homestead Soup-er Sunday program begins Jan. 8

DeKALB – The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center will host a Soup-er Sunday program featuring local author Sally M. Walker this month.

The homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, will host the program at noon Sunday, Jan. 8, according to a news release.

Admission to the program is free for homestead members and $5 for non-members.

Walker will discuss her new book, “Underground Fire: Hope, Sacrifice, and Courage in the Cherry Mine Disaster,” which tells the story of the 1909 Cherry Mine fire, one of the worst coal mine disasters in American history. Hundreds of coal miners from Cherry, Illinois, became trapped underground during an underground fire Saturday, Nov. 13, 1909. The miners remained trapped more than 300 feet below the earth’s surface as the fire lasted over the course of eight days, resulting in the deaths of 259 miners. The book alternates between the aboveground rescue efforts and belowground terror.

Proceeds from the program will go towards supporting the homestead. Soup is being served during the program.

The Joseph F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center is a not-for-profit organization working to preserve the home and barn while providing educational opportunities to the public. The homestead will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sunday of the month.

For information, call 815-756-7904, visit gliddenhomestead.org, or visit the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center’s Facebook page.