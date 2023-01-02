WinterFest returns to Genoa forest preserve Jan. 21

GENOA – The DeKalb County Forest Preserve and University of Illinois Extension will host its annual WinterFest next month.

WinterFest will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Natural Resource Education Center at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Route 72, Genoa, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free. The NREC will accept donations to help cover materials.

Attendees will be able to participate in activities including the Un-Natural Nature Trail and an outdoor scavenger hunt. University of Illinois Extensions employee Peggy Doty also will share tips and tricks for feeding and identifying local winter birds at the NREC’s indoor bird-viewing window.

A guided family hike through the forest preserve, followed by the annual storytime reading of “The Mitten,” will be held at 10 a.m. Children can create a make-and-take craft, including a pinecone birdfeeder, and get their hands or faces painted with nature designs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “Hoo” Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center will present a live bird of prey program at 1 p.m. A second guided hike to explore what happens to local preserves during winter is being held at 2 p.m.

The Genoa Prairie Gems 4-H Club is selling lunch items to help support their club.

For information, call 815-784-2000 or email mariantt@illinois.edu.