Vendors sought for Sauk Valley Bridal Fair on Feb. 5

The Sauk Valley Bridal Fair is seeking vendors for its 2023 event in February.

The fair will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Northland Mall, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling.

The bridal fair will feature exhibits of businesses that sell products and services for weddings, receptions, catering, flowers and more. The fair also includes a fashion show.

All couples that register at the fair are eligible for prizes, including certificates worth $50, $100 and $250 to use at the vendor of their choice.

The Bridal Fair is one of the Sauk Valley area’s largest exhibits for couples looking to plan their wedding. The fair is sponsored by Selmi’s Weddings and Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear, 7:24 Fitness On The Rock and Sauk Valley Media.

For information, call 815-632-2566 or email knull@saukvalley.com.