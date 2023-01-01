DeKalb Community Mental Health Board accepting 2024 grant year applications

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board is accepting funding applications for its 2024 grant year.

The board is accepting applications from providers of services to DeKalb County residents that support access to high-quality behavioral health care services. The fund’s goal is to provide services for programs that provide DeKalb County residents help with mental health, substance use disorder and developmental disabilities.

The 2024 grant year application is available online at dekalbcounty.org/departments/mental-health-board/grant-application. The deadline to submit applications is noon Monday, Feb. 27.

The DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board helps to fund programs that serve the needs of people with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities and substance abuse, along with prevention and educational programs.

For more information, call 815-899-4960 or email dcada@dekalbcounty.org.